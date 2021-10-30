Jordan Anderson Racing and Josh Berry Ready for Martinsville Challenge

Josh Berry– No. 31 THERA-GESIC/ Solid Rock Carriers/ Tailored Media

Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Martinsville Speedway



News and Notes:



– Starting Position; 30-year-old Josh Berry of Hendersonville, Tenn. will start the Dead On Tools 250 from the 29th position at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday afternoon. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.



– Martinsville Speedway Stats; Saturday’s Dead On Tools 250 will mark Berry’s 22nd NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start of the 2021 season, and fifth for Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR). Berry holds one NXS start at Martinsville Speedway earlier this season driving a Chevrolet Camaro SS to victory in Cook Out 250. Berry is having a year to remember with a part time NXS schedule claiming two wins, six Top-5’s, and 12 Top-10’s. While driving the No. 31 for JAR, Berry raced to an impressive eighth-place finish at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in June in his first ever road course event and visit to the Central Ohio road course. Three weeks later Berry was back in the car at Pocono Raceway another track he had not competed at previously. Berry would prove the ‘Tricky Tri-Angle’ wasn’t so tricky as he raced in the Top-15 all day on the way to capturing a ninth-place finish. Berry also made starts for JAR at Atlanta Motor Speedway in July, and Richmond Raceway in September where he was able to finish 23rd and 24th respectively. In his four starts for JAR, Berry holds average finish of 16.00.



Featured Partners



THERA-GESIC; THERA-GESIC is a maximum strength, fast-acting, dual-action therapeutic formulated pain-relieving crème delivering an immediate cooling sensation that penetrates deep into the affected area to stop pain. With smooth application and quick absorption, THERA-GESIC is set to relieve everyday aches, pains and strains associated with everyday life.



MainPointe Pharmaceuticals; MainPointe sells OTC consumer health products and prescription medications; providing high-quality, technologically advanced formulated products, often with unique delivery systems, to improve patient outcomes. Learn more at MainPointePharmaceuticals.com.



- Solid Rock Carriers; Based out of LaGrange, North Carolina, Solid Rock Carriers is a freight, shipping, and trucking company providing on-time delivery and superior customer service since 1997. Owned and operated by Kirk Ipock, Solid Rock Carriers has more than 50 team members operating a fleet of over 50 trucks all over the Eastern United States on a daily basis.



Tailored Media; At Tailored Media everything they do; they believe in challenging the status quo. They believe in thinking differently. The way Tailored Media changes the status quo is by combining human element and state of the art technology to construct strategies that are intricately designed, skillfully executed, and simply efficient. Tailored Media just happens to deliver great digital and traditional advertising. Find out more on what Tailored Media has to offer by visiting them online at TailoredMedia.com



- Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.



For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



Quote Box;



- John Schutte, CEO and MainPointe Founder; “MainPointe Pharmaceuticals is excited to not only be associated with Jordan Anderson Racing, but also to engage with NASCAR fans in such a unique way”



- Jordan Anderson, JAR Team Owner; “It’s always great to bring a new partner to the team like MainPointe Pharmaceuticals – as well as having returning ones like Solid Rock Carriers, Tailored Media and Bommarito Automotive Group that have supported our journey and drivers all year.”



“With Josh’s past success at this track, I feel we have put together a great package for him to make his way to the front. Martinsville under the lights the night before Halloween, will for sure be a spectacular race for all the fans in attendance - and a race we hope will help bring our season to a close on a high note.”



– Chassis; JAR will bring Chassis No. 102 to the track for Berry to compete with in Saturday’s Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway. Chassis No. 102 last competed for JAR at Watkins Glen International in the Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 with Erik Jones behind the wheel. In that race Jones would compete in the Top-15 all day before being involved in a late race accident where the damage was too severe to continue resulting in a 36th place finish. In the chassis debut at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with Driver/Owner Jordan Anderson behind the wheel No. 102 would run in the Top-20 the first two stages, but would encounter battery issues at the completion of Stage-2 resulting in a 34th place finish.

JAR PR