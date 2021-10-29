Newegg Partners with Ryan Vargas to Support One of NASCAR’s Youngest Rising Stars, and to Drive Awareness for the Company’s Newly Launched Automotive Storefront

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading tech-focused North American e-retailer with a growing presence in the automotive world, is partnering with Ryan Vargas for this weekend’s Dead On Tools 250 (October 30, 2021 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA). Newegg recently unveiled Newegg Auto, the company’s expanded automotive storefront with millions of car parts in stock and ready to ship to customers throughout North America. The collaboration with Ryan Vargas announced today deepens Newegg’s connection with automotive enthusiasts by partnering with one of NASCAR’s most promising young stars. In addition to Newegg branding featured prominently on the Ryan Vargas No. 6 Swann Security Chevrolet Camaro, Newegg is donating a $4,300 gaming PC that he will give away to one lucky fan. Follow Ryan Vargas on TikTok and visit https://newegg.io/pr-vargas for full details on the giveaway.

At just 21 years of age, Ryan Vargas is one of the youngest drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and he’s fueling the movement to expose NASCAR to a broader audience on the TikTok platform. With 360K followers and counting, Ryan Vargas was one of the first athletes to be sponsored by TikTok, and he has the third-largest following of all NASCAR drivers on the platform.

“Ryan’s influence in the world of racing is undeniable. He represents a youthful movement in professional auto racing, and he connects with tech-savvy fans in a way that aligns perfectly with our core customer base,” said Andrew Choi, Director of Brand Marketing at Newegg. “As a company based a mere eight miles from Ryan’s birthplace in La Mirada, we celebrate local success stories like his, and we are proud to lend our support to Ryan as he continues his rise up the NASCAR ranks.”

Ryan Vargas represents a new legion of young motorsports enthusiasts, as he successfully expanded TikTok to an entirely new market of enthusiastic and diverse racing fans. Since making the jump to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2019, he has earned eleven top-20 finishes, including a top-10 finish at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Texas in October 2020. Newegg celebrates Ryan Vargas’ rise to NASCAR prominence, and the company is proud to cheer on this rising hometown hero as he continues to make his mark in the world of professional motorsports.

Newegg PR