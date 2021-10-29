Austin Hill to Join Richard Childress Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Stable in 2022

Richard Childress Racing announced today that Austin Hill will join the organization’s NASCAR Xfinity Series stable in 2022. Hill will compete for RCR’s championship-winning Xfinity Series program on a fulltime basis, beginning with the 2022 season-opener at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 19. RCR’s two-car NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup will also include defending NASCAR Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed.

Hill joins RCR following four successful seasons in the NASCAR Truck Series, where the Winston, Georgia, native qualified for the NASCAR Playoffs the last three consecutive seasons and earned the 2020 regular season championship.

“Austin Hill has established himself as a very competitive racer within the NASCAR Truck Series and we know that he is ready for a fulltime opportunity in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR. “Austin is a talented young driver and I feel confident that he will help contribute to wins at RCR.”

The 27-year-old driver is an eight-time winner in the NASCAR Truck Series and led the series in top-five’s, top-10’s and average finish in 2020. He started his racing career at the age of six.

“To say it’s an honor to drive for Richard Childress Racing is an understatement,” said Hill. “I’ve been working hard for an opportunity like this since I was a young kid. I really admire RCR’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program, and I am looking forward to having the chance to add my name to the impressive list of drivers who have won under the RCR banner.”

Close to 20 drivers have contributed to RCR’s 86 wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon and Tyler Reddick, among others.

Additional details on RCR’s 2022 Xfinity Series program will be announced at a later date.

For more information, please visit rcrracing.com .