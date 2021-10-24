Sunday, Oct 24

RCR NXS Post Race Report - Kansas Speedway

Xfinity Series News
Sunday, Oct 24 75
RCR NXS Post Race Report - Kansas Speedway NK Photography Photo
Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Louisiana Hot Sauce / Hy-Vee Chevrolet Team Show Speed at Kansas Speedway and Earn Top-10 Finish
 
 
 
10th
 
 
15th
 
10th
 
“We had such a fast Louisiana Hot Sauce/Hy-Vee Chevrolet today at Kansas Speedway. Everyone at Richard Childress Racing did a great job, and we had one of the best cars we’ve had all year. We started the race 15th but quickly got into a rhythm as the top line came in and worked our way into sixth by the stage end. We kept up with adjustments all day and posted some of the fastest lap times throughout the race. It was good to run up front today and race as high as second. Towards the end of Stage 3, we stayed out to try and take advantage of track position because we didn’t have a set of fresh tires to put on our Chevy. Tires proved too valuable and we ended up finishing 10th. It’s not the finish we wanted, but it was a good run and we showed them what we could do.”
 
-Myatt Snider
 
 

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« NXS: Ty Gibbs Wins Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway Rising star Ty Gibbs gets fourth NASCAR Xfinity win in Kansas »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.