RCR NXS Post Race Report - Kansas Speedway

“We had such a fast Louisiana Hot Sauce/Hy-Vee Chevrolet today at Kansas Speedway. Everyone at Richard Childress Racing did a great job, and we had one of the best cars we’ve had all year. We started the race 15th but quickly got into a rhythm as the top line came in and worked our way into sixth by the stage end. We kept up with adjustments all day and posted some of the fastest lap times throughout the race. It was good to run up front today and race as high as second. Towards the end of Stage 3, we stayed out to try and take advantage of track position because we didn’t have a set of fresh tires to put on our Chevy. Tires proved too valuable and we ended up finishing 10th. It’s not the finish we wanted, but it was a good run and we showed them what we could do.”

-Myatt Snider