Forth Worth Screen Printing Joins Currey For Kansas

Fort Worth Screen Printing and driver, Bayley Currey, have teamed up again for this weekends Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway.



Since 1997, Fort Worth Screen Printing has provided textile screen printing services to promotional products distributors, marketing firms, advertising agencies and end users throughout the United States.



Jon Garrett from Fort Worth Screen Printing says "Fort Worth Screen Printing is proud of what Bayley accomplished last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway and we’re extremely excited to see what he can do at Kansas in the No. 15 Chevrolet.”



"I’m thankful to have Fort Worth Screen Printing back on board this weekend" Currey said. "We had a really solid run with them last weekend, and I’m definitely looking forward to another great run at Kansas.



The 24-year-old driver has seven NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 1.5-mile track with a best finish of 12th.



The Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway is set for Saturday, October 23 at 3pm ET. The 200-lap event will be broadcast live on NBC.

JDM PR