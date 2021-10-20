Brandon Jones Back in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in 2022

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announces today that NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) driver Brandon Jones will return to race full-time in 2022 behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota Supra. Jeff Meendering will also return as his crew chief continuing the leadership, continuity and experience the team has built to be a top contender for the championship run next year.

Menards will also return as the primary sponsor and will expand its longtime support of Jones with a full season sponsorship for all 33 races in 2022. Menards has sponsored Jones throughout his Xfinity Series career.

“We are excited about the opportunity to be a full-time sponsor for Brandon Jones in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Jeff Abbott, Menards Marketing and Promotions Manager. “Brandon has gained valuable experience through the years at many levels of racing, including winning in the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Truck Series and Xfinity Series and most recently by qualifying twice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. Brandon has proven himself time and again by winning races, competing for championships and being an outstanding ambassador for Menards and our valued racing partners. We look forward to being a part of his continuing success in 2022.”

Jones just advanced to the Round of 8 in the 2021 Xfinity Series Playoffs after earning 11 top-five finishes and 17 top-10 finishes so far this season. He continues his charge in the 2021 championship run and is focused on advancing and challenging for the championship in Phoenix.

“Brandon provides a veteran driver presence in the Xfinity Series for us,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing. “He has advanced into the final eight of the NASCAR playoffs for the second consecutive year and now our focus is to make it into the next round with the opportunity to race for the championship in Phoenix. We’re excited to have him back next season with the opportunity to represent Menards every week.”

Currently in his fourth season with JGR, Jones has become the senior Xfinity Series driver for the organization. The No. 19 team has shown improved consistency each season, with Jones earning a career-high 11 top-five finishes with three races remaining in the season.

“This has been a very strong season so far and I couldn’t be prouder of our 19 team,” stated Brandon Jones. “It will be great to have Jeff Meendering back as my crew chief for the third consecutive year; his leadership is exactly what this team needs. I also realize how fortunate I am to have partners like Menards and Toyota; their support means the world to me. I couldn’t be more excited to have Menards return and more importantly, their support for the full season. It’s huge. I am thrilled to be back at Joe Gibbs Racing next season. Right now, I remain focused on our championship run and making it to Phoenix this year for a shot at the Xfinity Series title.”

