RCR NXS Post Race Report - Texas Motor Speedway

"I'm proud of the effort that everyone at Richard Childress Racing puts forth every week. Some days are harder than others and today was one of the hard ones for our No. 2 team, but we stuck together until the checkered flag. I was optimistic heading into the race, but from the get-go, the Crosley Furniture Chevrolet was twitchy on center exit and then built loose throughout. I didn't think our car needed a big swing, but once we tightened up the car significantly, I was able to charge into the corner and not lose as much ground on entry. Our Camaro was fast enough to get back on the lead lap, but the cautions never fell our way at the end. It's unfortunate but part of racing. The pit crew did a fantastic job all day and gained spots every stop which put us in better positions on the restarts. We have three races left in the 2021 season and our goal is to maximize every lap. I'm looking forward to Kansas Speedway next Saturday and putting today in the rearview mirror."

-Myatt Snider