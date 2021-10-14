Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Texas NXS Advance

• While Riley Herbst is out of the championship picture, there is still one big goal he aims to achieve during the final four NASCAR Xfinity Series races of 2021. A mechanical issue last Saturday at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval prevented Herbst from advancing to the Round of 8, but the driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) seeks personal advancement by securing his first career Xfinity Series win. That drive starts anew this Saturday in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Texas is a 1.5-mile oval and one of the many intermediate tracks on the Xfinity Series calendar. Herbst has shown strength on intermediates, most notably with a pair of runner-up finishes – March 2020 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, and July 2020 at Kentucky Motor Speedway in Sparta. He has finished among the top-15 in 25 of his 38 starts on intermediate-style tracks. • Even though a championship isn’t in the cards for Herbst, points still matter. The 22-year-old racer from Las Vegas comes into Texas 12th in the driver standings with 2,037 points. He is only nine points behind Jeremy Clements, 38 points behind Myatt Snider, and 45 points behind Jeb Burton. Earning ninth place by season’s end is a possibility for Herbst. It will take a string of strong runs, similar to the stretch he had between mid-July at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon and the regular-season finale in September at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway where he scored six top-10s in the span of eight races, which ultimately secured his spot in the 16-driver playoff field. • The Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 will mark Herbst’s 73rd career Xfinity Series start and his fourth at Texas. Herbst’s best finish at Texas is 12th, earned in the series’ prior visit to the track in June. • SHR has one Xfinity Series win at Texas. Cole Custer delivered the victory in November 2018, beating Tyler Reddick by .162 of a second.