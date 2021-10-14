Gase adds Branson, Missouri to his list of favorite vacation destinations with Branson’s Nantucket

This Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway you will see a new sponsor on Gase’s number 53 car, Branson’s Nantucket. Conveniently located between the beautiful waters of Table Rock Lake and the exciting Branson Entertainment District lies Branson's Nantucket, a resort that provides more than just a getaway but a memorable vacation experience!



With premium amenities, beautiful lake views, a tranquil atmosphere, and luxurious accommodations, guests are invited to seek a unique adventure here in the Ozarks, or escape the stresses of life and focus on relaxation.



For over a decade, Branson’s Nantucket has provided lakeside luxury and just recently unveiled their newest addition, the colorful, 10-story Tower Resort. The Tower is a member of RCI’s Elite Registry Collection which offers a higher standard for luxury, accommodations, and exclusive benefits.



Both Branson’s Nantucket and The Tower feature premium amenities, including two stunning pools, a movie theater, fitness center, game room, hot tubs, and more. Come enjoy a cocktail, delicious food, and a spectacular view, at the restaurant on the 10th story deck.



Branson’s Nantucket and The Tower Resort are part of the Lifetime Destinations’ family, a dynamic travel company which is currently developing other resorts and exciting attractions in Branson, Missouri, and beyond. Lifetime Destinations creates opportunities, experiences, and memories through exceptional hospitality that exceeds expectations to put people, and their loved ones, first.



“I am extremely excited to be teaming up with Branson’s Nantucket this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway,” said Gase. “This summer our family visited Branson for the weekend and it was by far one of the best family vacations we have had. We had a blast at the different go kart tracks, shows, zip lining, mini golf, lake activates, shops, water parks, alpine mountain coasters and we barely even scratched the service of the different things to do in Branson. Branson was also one of the cleanest and welcoming city’s I have ever been to. Our Family will be visiting for many years to come!”



See all that we have to offer here at BransonsNantucket.com.

Joey Gase PR