Apex Wireless to Partner with Jesse Little at Texas Motor Speedway

Jesse Little returns to the seat to the No.78 BJ McLeod car this weekend and he is thrilled that Apex Wireless will be along for the ride again as the primary partner.

As part of this partnership, Jesse expects to bring awareness to companies in TX, and beyond that Apex Wireless is dedicated to helping their corporate, education, and government clients lower their telecom costs and will help them achieve their specific goals while maintaining their budget while meeting each companies individual needs. Please visit the Apex Wireless website and request additional information.

"We are looking forward to the race at Texas this weekend and are proud to support Jesse and the BJ Mc Leod Motorsports team," says William Brunton, President Apex Wireless. "We value the relationship we have built this year and will be cheering him and the team on from the sidelines!"

"It has been a lot of fun working with Apex Wireless this year," says Jesse. "They are a fantastic partner and I look forward to being able to build upon the relationships we have built and to bring home a great finish for the Apex Wireless team."

Jesse Little PR