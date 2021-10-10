Richard Childress Racing Announces Partnership with Whelen Engineering

Whelen Engineering, Inc., a global leader in the emergency warning industry, will partner with Richard Childress Racing for Sheldon Creed’s rookie campaign in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022, the two organizations announced today. The partnership includes fulltime sponsorship of the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet driven by Shelden Creed for the entire 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule.

“Whelen Engineering takes pride in our long-standing involvement in motorsports,” said Peter Tiezzi, III, General Manager of Motorsports and Project Manager for Whelen Engineering Company, Inc. “We know that our relationship with an iconic team in Richard Childress Racing and a young, talented racer in Sheldon Creed illustrates our commitment to auto racing, while simultaneously increasing the public's awareness of our presence and capabilities .”

Whelen Engineering is known throughout the world for its powerful, reliable warning lights and scene illumination solutions, sirens, and control systems for first responders and emergency services as well as aviation and mass notification industries, all of which are manufactured in America.

“Whelen Engineering is a world-class brand that continues to innovate and maintains the same passion and dedication to technology and performance as RCR,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR. “We’re looking forward to many on and off-track successes together, and I know that Sheldon will do a great job representing the Whelen brand.”

Creed, 24, is currently in a close battle for the 2021 NASCAR Truck Series title and has eight career wins in the series. The Alpine, California native grew up competing in short course off road racing, winning championships in the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series and Stadium Super Trucks. He has earned championships in the NASCAR Truck Series (2020) and the ARCA Racing Series (2018).

“Whelen is a name synonymous with motorsports so it is truly an honor to represent them as I start my first year of fulltime competition in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said Creed. “I’m going to do my best to make Whelen Engineering, its employees and the entire Whelen community proud, and I’m looking forward to doing so with a competitive team like RCR.”

Myatt Snider, current driver of the No. 2 Chevrolet for RCR, will remain part of the RCR/GM driver development program. Specific 2022 plans for Snider will be announced at a later date.

