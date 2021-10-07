Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Charlotte Roval NXS Advance

You were on your way to erasing a good portion of your points deficit last weekend at Talladega, but an unfortunate, late-race accident took you out of the race. Talk about that race and what you need to do this weekend at the Roval. “We have to win. Plain and simple. You’re not guaranteed that the guys in front of you arere going to mess up, so you have to go into this final race with your eyes on the prize. Vegas and Talladega were both heartbreaks. At Vegas, you never want to wreck out at your home track, but especially when you have such a great racecar. Then, at Talladega, we were up front and leading laps. We had a shot to win that race and ultimately ended up in an unavoidable accident. It’s like a punch to the gut. We know what we have to do, though. It’s not over until it’s over.” The No. 98 Monster Energy team has had some success on road courses this year and in the past. What would it mean to get your first win on the Roval at Charlotte? “Your first win is special no matter what track, but to get it at Charlotte and lock in our spot to the Round of 8 would be awesome. The No. 98 Monster Energy team has worked hard this year, so our goal is to win one before season’s end. This team has been strong on the Roval in the past, and I’ve had some success in leading laps and running up front, so hopefully we can put it all together and end up in victory lane on Saturday.” What are your goals for this weekend and the rest of the season? “Our goal is to obviously continue to advance in the NASCAR Playoffs, but also we just want to keep growing as a team. We’ve come so far this season and I’m excited that we’re going to continue this journey next year. I want to get a win before the end of the year but, no matter what, I’m proud of this team and all we’ve been able to overcome and accomplish.” TSC PR