Koucar Management partners with No. 23 team, Ty Dillon for Charlotte ROVAL

Michigan-based company Koucar Management has partnered with Our Motorsports’ No. 23 team for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL with driver Ty Dillon.



Koucar Management specializes in real estate, mergers, acquisitions, and operations of companies providing products, services, and solutions in diverse industries worldwide. A vital component of the Koucar portfolio is EOTECH. Trusted by top-tier professionals, EOTECH produces professional grade optics offering world-class service to our law enforcement, special operations professionals, and civilian consumers.



As the company makes its initial foray into NASCAR sponsorship, the Koucar Management livery will feature the Koucar family of companies in a unique pink and white scheme in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



“We could not be more excited to be a part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and sponsoring Ty Dillon and the Our Motorsports team,” said Joe Caradonna, Managing Partner of Koucar Management. “What makes it even sweeter is this is a Drive for the Cure event and all of our Food and Beverage locations will be having events and donating a portion of our sales on race day to cancer research.”



Joining EOTECH from the Koucar family of companies will be Cambria Hotels, i2G Systems, Detroit Taco, Bar Verona, Pristine Properties, Verona Inspired Italian, Apex Placement and Consulting and Element 22.



Dillon has five previous starts for Our Motorsports in 2021 not finishing outside the top-15. Saturday will mark Dillon’s first start at the Charlotte ROVAL in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.



The Drive For The Cure 250 will take place on Saturday, October 9 at 3 p.m. ET. The 155.44- mile event will be broadcast on NBCSN.



Our Motorsports PR