RCR and Big Machine Racing Announce Enhanced Partnership

Big Machine Racing, the NASCAR Xfinity Series team owned by music mogul Scott Borchetta, will be back for its sophomore season in 2022 and is stepping things up, announcing today its enhanced partnership with powerhouse NASCAR team Richard Childress Racing.



Big Machine Racing is wrapping up its first year of NXS competition and has seen a good amount of success for a single-car team. Returning in 2022 is driver Jade Buford, who drove to a top 10 at Michigan International Speedway earlier this year and has 14 top-20 finishes so far in his rookie season. Crew chief Patrick Donahue, a 28-year veteran of the sport, will also be back next season.



“To be able to join Richard Childress and the iconic RCR means we just put a turbocharger on our Big Machine Racing program,” said Borchetta. “As a racer and fan, I’ve always looked up to Richard, all of his accomplishments, and his organization. He’s a winner in the truest sense and I look forward to the day that we can share our first victory together.”



RCR will provide Big Machine Racing with chassis and engineering support, along with other key assets. The team has already been receiving horsepower from ECR Engines, which will continue in 2022. Also, back as a partner is Chevrolet. While Big Machine Racing will remain an independent operation, the team will relocate from Mooresville, North Carolina, to be closer to RCR’s main campus in Welcome, North Carolina.



“Scott Borchetta and everyone at Big Machine Racing have built a great program and we look forward to not only continuing our relationship in 2022, but to enhancing it with additional technical and engineering support,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “Our team partnership model is proven, and we know that this partnership will be beneficial for Big Machine Racing, RCR, ECR and Chevrolet.”



RCR’s highly successful NXS program has produced countless wins and multiple championships, most recently with Tyler Reddick in 2019, and continues to be a contender each week. Big Machine Racing is looking to build its program to have similar results.



“I’m over-the-top excited for the future of Big Machine Racing,” said Buford. “An alliance with an organization like RCR will give us a huge advantage in improving our racing program and add another level of consistency that will help us achieve better results across the entire season.



“With support and access to RCR’s resources, we will have a much better playbook going into every race. Thank you to our team owner, Scott Borchetta, for making this opportunity possible. This will be a huge step forward in making Big Machine Racing a weekly front-runner in the Xfinity Series.”



