Brandon Jones - No. 19 Toyota Racing Toyota Supra Preview - Charlotte ROVAL (NXS)

No. 19 Toyota Racing Toyota Supra News and Notes:

2021 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES PLAYOFFS : Brandon Jones and the No. 19 Toyota team continue to shine during the 2021 Xfinity Series Playoffs with a six-place finish at Las Vegas and a second-place finish at Talladega. Now they head to the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the cutoff for the Round of 8. They are currently seeded sixth, 21 points above the Playoff cutline.

The No. 19 Toyota team’s confidence is high after scoring a top-10 finish last year on the 2.26-mile road course within the oval, called the ROVAL. Jones has also scored a fourth this season on the Daytona road course, fourth at Mid-Ohio and a sixth at Watkins Glen. The No. 19 Toyota team keeps getting stronger as they head into their fourth year of the Xfinity Series racing there. THE ROVAL : This race is in front of the home crowd and is exciting for the teams, families and fans, The configuration and the backstretch chicane create additional passing opportunities and more side-by-side racing on the 17-turn course. This race is the cutoff for the Round of 8. This Saturday’s 67-lap free-for-all will definitely be a race that will control the contenders’ aspirations to continue in the playoffs and compete for the 2021 championship. They will race whether it rains or the sun shines.

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 9 total starts at the CMS (Roval) in NXS competition earning two top-five and three top-10 finishes. The team has led 31 laps and earned an average start of 13.2 and an average finish of 14.1. RACE INFO: Drive for the Cure 250 at CMS (2.28-mile, Roval) begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 9. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, SiriusXM Channel 90 and PRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “We are off to a very good start for the Xfinity Series Playoffs with a second-place finish at Talladega and a sixth-place finish at Las Vegas. I am looking forward to the Roval this weekend in front of the home crowd. We finished 10th there last year and we have fourth place finishes on the Daytona road course and Mid-Ohio and a sixth place finish at Watkins Glen. I feel we keep getting better at road courses and with all the preparation I am putting into them I have a lot of confidence that we can come out of Charlotte with a top-five or better. Our 19 Toyota Supra team is focused on locking into the next round of the playoffs and advancing. I will be working hard on my fitness, practicing in the TRD simulator, and going over plenty of notes with my crew chief Jeff Meendering. Our team feels really strong and knows we are contenders for this championship. I am ready to put our Toyota Racing Supra in a position to get our first road course win.”

Jones’ Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 2.4-mile ROVAL:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 3 0 0 1 0 0 13.7 16.0

Jones’ 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 28 0 10 15 0 88 13.3 17.5

Jones’ Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 198 4 29 84 3 588 12.0 15.6

