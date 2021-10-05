Jordan Anderson Races to Career Day at Talladega Superspeedway

No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group / BG Products

Chevrolet Camaro SS – Jordan Anderson



Start: 29

Stage 1: 21

Stage 2: 20

Finish: 5

Status: Running

Laps Completed: 107 (Called early due to darkness)

Laps Led: 0







Stage One Recap:

Making his fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start of the year Owner/Driver Jordan Anderson would line up 29 th on the grid for the Sparks 300 after the starting lineup was determined by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.

As the green flag dropped on the Sparks 300, Anderson would get his Chevrolet Camaro SS up to speed advancing one position to 28 th on the opening lap.

By Lap-2 Anderson would work his way past a few more cars into the 25 th position.

Running in the two-by-two formation with a high and low line the cars would circle the Talladega Superspeedway following one another logging laps.

Continuing to make laps and run a cautious first half of the race Anderson would remain in the 25 th position thru Lap-20.

Running the bottom-line Anderson would move ahead of the No. 44 on Lap-21 into 24 th .

However, the first caution flag would wave over the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway on Lap-24 when the No. 16 & No. 8 would crash into the wall after the No. 02 and No. 68 would attempt to go four-wide.

Running in the 24 th position at the time of the caution Anderson would remain on the track with just one lap remaining in Stage-1.

Ending under caution Anderson would go on to be scored in the 21st position at the completion of Stage-1.





Stage Two Recap:

During the stage break Anderson would be called to the pit lane by Crew Chief Arthur Haire for four new Goodyear Eagles, and a full tank of Sunoco fuel.

Anderson would rejoin the field in the 29 th position.

On Lap-29 the race would be red flagged and the field would be stopped on the backstretch so the track crew could go to work on repairing the safter barrier in Turn-3 that was damaged in the accident.

After a five-minute red flag, the field would come back to green on a Lap-31 restart.

Anderson would quickly jump out to a good run on the start passing five cars by the completion of the Lap-31.

As the field would start to separate into two packs Anderson would become the leader of the second pack scored in the 22 nd position in the running order.

By Lap-35, Anderson would advance into the 21 st a position he would remain for the next 12-Laps.

Anderson would make a move on Lap-48 advancing in front another car to work his way into 20 th spot.

When the Green-White-Checkered flag waved two-laps later signally the end of Stage-2 Anderson would be credited with finishing in the 20th position.





Final Stage:

Under the stage break, Anderson would come to pit road for his last full-service pit stop of the day. Receiving four fresh Goodyear Tires, and a tank full of Sunoco fuel the No. 31 returned to the track in the 20 th position for the Lap-54 restart.

Getting a good jump on the restart Anderson would move up to the 17 th position on Lap-56.

The low line would lose its run-on Lap-59 as the outside would gain the momentum and Anderson would fall back to 20 th .

A lap later low line would gain ground and Anderson would move back up to 17 th .

As the lead pack would continue to make moves Anderson would muscle his way on the low line to 13 th on Lap-65.

Two-Laps later the No. 31 would fall back to 15 th .

As the leaders would begin to make green-flag pit stops for fuel on Lap-67 allowing Anderson to get shuffled up in the running order.

By Lap-68 Anderson would move up to the 12 th spot.

Lap-71 would see the Bommartio Automotive Group Chevrolet duck to pit-lane for a fuel only stop.

Returning to the racetrack on Lap-72 Anderson would be scored in the 28 th position as the green-flag pit cycle would continue.

Lap-74 would see the fourth caution wave as the No. 15 would stop in the middle of pit road.

Having just pitted Anderson would remain on the track as others would head to pit lane.

Running in the 25 th spot at the time of the caution Anderson would restart in 16 th on Lap-79.

With less than 25-Laps remaining the lead pack would begin to mix things up a bit more jogging for position as it was time to make their way to the front.

Anderson would gain a position to 15 th on Lap-81.

A lap later the lower line would move ahead allowing Anderson to move up into the 10 th position.

Continuing to advance Anderson would be up to 8 th on Lap-83.

Not stopping there, the No. 31 would move into 7 th on Lap-84, and would remain there for two-laps before slipping back into 8 th again.

Getting shuffled to the middle of the track by himself Anderson would lose the draft, and get pushed back to the 18 th position on Lap-88.

Lap-89 would see the first “big one” of the day bringing out the caution for the fifth time and eventually the red flag as the No. 10 would turn the No. 02 into the No. 9 would hit the outside wall hard and bounce back across the track collecting the No. 2 and a host of others.

Running in the 18 th position at the time of the accident Anderson would be able to navigate his way thru the spinning and crashing cars safely.

Remaining on track Anderson would restart in the 10 th position on Lap-93.

The low line would gain lots of speed allowing Anderson to move into the 9 th position by Lap-94.

Continuing to move forward the No. 31 would work its way up 8 th two laps later.

Followed by 7 th on Lap-98.

On Lap-99, the low line would continue to have a big run allowing Anderson to advance all the way up to 4th.

Lap-100 would see the No. 68 pushed to the lead from help from Anderson in the low line.

Lap-101 would see Anderson get shuffled back to 4 th in the running order as the battle for the second would go three-wide with the No. 7, & No. 18.

A lap later the sixth caution of the day would be displayed on Lap-102 when the No. 02 being pushed by the No. 54 would get turned around into the No. 20 who would then make a hard left into the No. 31 of Anderson. Bouncing off the door of the No. 31, Anderson would keep his Chevrolet Camaro SS straight, and keep driving forward. Eight additional cars would be collected in the accident as cars would spin down the Talladega banking.

Running in the 5 th position at the time of the caution flag, and all tires inflated and rolling Anderson would remain on track.

On Lap-107 NASCAR would determine that weather conditions would be deemed too dark to continue, and would call it an official race throwing the checkered-flag.

At the completion Anderson would be scored in the 5th position earning his best career NXS finish, and JAR its sixth Top-10 finish of the year.







Sparks 300 Recap:



- When NASCAR declared the Sparks 300 Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway official with six laps remaining due to darkness, #68-Brandon Brown was ahead of the field. Brown gave his family-ran Brandonbilt Motorsports team its first victory.



- NASCAR had to go back to the last scoring line the field crossed when a caution flew on lap 103 to determine the finishing order. Brown was narrowly ahead of #19-Brandon Jones and #7-Justin Allgaier in a three-wide battle, awarding him the victory.



- #18-Daniel Hemric and #31-Jordan Anderson rounded out the top five. Daytona winner #11-Justin Haley placed sixth, while #10-Jeb Burton, #22-Austin Cindric, #1-Josh Berry and #07-Joe Graf Jr. made up the rest of the top 10.



- Making his first start of the season for Joe Gibbs Racing, #54-John Hunter Nemechek won the opening stage. Rookie driver #23-Blaine Perkins won the second stage for Our Motorsports.



- There were 33 lead changes among 17 drivers and five cautions for 21 yellow flag laps.



- The average speed of the race was: 128.486 mph.







- Bommarito Automotive Group; Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating its 50th year in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the family’s ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.



For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group or to see the vehicles they currently have in stock, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.







– BG Products; BG products are proven to make vehicles last longer and perform better. In partnership with an international network of distributors, BG serves the driving public with innovative automotive maintenance products. To see an entire catalog of what BG has to offer visit them online at BGProd.com.



NASCAR Xfinity Series Owners Point Standings:



After 28 events and the 18th race JAR has been eligible for, JAR continues to hold the 27th position in the NXS Owner Point Standings after Anderson’s 5th place finish on Saturday.



Next Race:



IndyCar Veteran Sage Karam will make his third start behind the wheel the Jordan Anderson Racing No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS when the NASCAR Xfinity Series continues at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval; Saturday, October 9, 2021 for the Drive for the Cure 250. LIVE coverage will be on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), Performance Racing Network (PRN), and SiriusXM Channel 90 at 3:30 P.M. EST.







Jordan Anderson Claims Top-15 in Talladega Superspeedway Truck Race



Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Report –

Talladega Superspeedway; October 2, 2021



Track: Talladega Superspeedway – Tri-Oval (2.66-Miles)

Race: Chevrolet Silverado 250

Date: October 2, 2021

Format: 94 Laps –20/20/54; 250.04 Miles







No. 3 U.S. LawShield Chevrolet Silverado – Jordan Anderson



Start: 34

Stage 1: 29

Stage 2: 31

Finish: 11

Status: Running

Laps Completed: 99 of 99 (5 Laps of Overtime)

Laps Led: 0







Stage One Recap:

Jordan Anderson would start the Chevrolet Silverado 200 at Talladega Superspeedway from the 34th position after the use of the NASCAR performance matrix to determine the starting order, the matrix is based off the No. 3 team’s ranking in the owner points standings, along with the finishing position and the fastest lap turned during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series previous race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

As the green flag waved for 94-Laps around the 2.66 Mile Talladega Superspeedway, Anderson would maintain his position as the trucks would work their way up to speed.

At the completion of Lap-1, Anderson would remain steady in the 34th position.

Lap-2, the field would start to separate into two different packs of trucks with Anderson the leader of the second pack in the 32nd spot running two by two with a high and low line.

Lap-5, would see Anderson drive around the No. 28 into the 31st position as trucks would begin to jump out of the lead pack and fall backwards.

Advancing another position on Lap-9, Anderson would move past another truck that would jump out of the lead pack and fall to the back.

Following suit of so many others the No. 34 would fall out of the lead pack on Lap-15 allowing Anderson to advance into 29th.

Running 20-Laps caution free the Green-White-Checkered Flag would wave signally the end of Stage 1.

Anderson would be credited with the 29th position in the finishing order.





Stage Two Recap:

During the Stage break, Crew Chief Teddy Brown would call the U.S. LawShield No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado to pit lane for four tires, fuel and an adjustment from the over the wall crew.

Anderson would return to the track to restart Stage-2 in the 26 th position for the Lap-26 restart.

Lap-28, would see Anderson remain in 26 th as the trucks would log laps riding around in line.

The second caution of the day would be displayed on Lap-29 when the No. 28 would spin on backstretch and crash into the wall. Scored in the 26 th position at the time of the caution Anderson would elect to remain on track, and restart in 23 rd for the Lap-34 restart.

On the restart, Anderson would fall out of line and fall back in the pack to the 30 th position on the completion of the Lap-35.

As the lead pack would begin to jockey positions from the high line to the low line. Anderson would hold his ground in the 31 st position putting some space between him and the lead pack to allow a buffer for the potential “big one”.

Lap-40 would see the Green-White-Checkered Flag wave signaling the end of Stage-2. Anderson would be scored in the 31st position.





Final Stage:

Under the Stage break, Anderson would come to the pit lane for four tires, fuel, and an adjustment from the over-the-wall crew.

Upon returning to the track Anderson would come over the radio and complain of a vibration, and would have to return to the pit lane a lap later for left side tires, a once over, and a top off with fuel.

Anderson would line back up in the 36 th spot for the restart on Lap-47.

By Lap-50, Anderson would work his way around two additional trucks, but would radio Crew Chief Teddy Brown that the vibration would remain.

Under green-flag conditions Anderson would come to pit road for right side tires, and to be topped off with Sunoco Fuel.

Anderson would return to the track one lap down in the 37 th position on Lap-55.

Two-laps later the red flag would be displayed for the “Big One” when the No. 38 would spin the No. 16 running in 2 nd sending both trucks out of control in front of the entire field. In all 19 trucks would be involved in the accident.

Lap-59, NASCAR would issue Anderson the free pass to earn his lap back for being for the first truck one-lap down.

Running in the 39 th position at the time of the accident Anderson would remain on track and would restart in the 24 th spot on Lap-64.

On the restart Anderson would advance another position by the completion by the end of Lap-65, but would radio to the crew he would continue to feel the vibration with a possible tire going down.

Two-laps later Anderson would develop a flat right rear tire entering Turn-3, and would need to come to pit road under green flag conditions.

Running in the 21 st position at the time of the flat tire Anderson would return to the track in 21 st one-lap down.

The fifth caution period would come out on Lap-76 when the No. 2 would get into the back of the No. 98 in Turn-4 causing the No. 98 to spin around collecting five other trucks behind him. In all seven trucks would be involved in the accident.

Lap-77 would see NASCAR gift Anderson the free pass allowing the No. 3 to go back on the lead lap.

With nothing to lose as the last truck on the lead lap. Anderson would come to pit road under the caution period to hook up the cool down unit for a few moments in an attempt to drop the engine temperature as Anderson radio it was elevated.

Anderson would return to the track for the Lap-82 restart 15 th in the running order.

Dropping back into the 16 th position on the restart Anderson would remain there for the next nine laps.

Lap-92 would see the sixth caution flag of the day when the No. 38 while battling for the lead would make contact with leader No. 23 on the front stretch sending the No. 23 spinning thru the grass.

Running in the 16 th spot at the time of the caution Anderson would remain on track and restart in the 15 th position for the first attempt at NASCAR Overtime on Lap-98.

On the restart Anderson would get a jump on the outside line for the one lap shootout.

Coming to the finish line the No. 12 would spin the No. 4 causing chaos behind them. Anderson would dodge past four trucks on the frontstretch.

When the checkered flag waved on Lap-99 Anderson would be credited with an 11th place finish in the Chevrolet Silverado 250.





Chevrolet Silverado 250 Recap:



- #12-Tate Fogleman won the Chevrolet Silverado 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway Saturday afternoon, scoring his first career series win.

Fogleman’s truck made contact with #4-John Hunter Nemechek heading toward the checkered flag. Nemechek wrecked as Fogleman edged out #56-Tyler Hill to get the victory. Both Fogleman and Hill also wrecked as they slid down track after crossing the finish line.



- #56-Hill finished second over #38-Todd Gilliland, #4-Nemechek, #40-Ryan Truex, # 04-Cory Roper, #20-Spencer Boyd, #30-Danny Bohn, #23-Chase Purdy, and #41-Keith McGee.



- Stage 1 was won by pole-sitter #99-Ben Rhodes. He finished 13th.



- Stage 2 was won by #2-Sheldon Creed. He finished 12th.



- Many playoff drivers had trouble, getting caught up in the occurrent accidents that are prone to Talladega. Only 15 race trucks finished on the lead lap.



- There were 23 lead changes among 12 drivers and 6 cautions for 29 yellow flag laps.



- The average speed of the race was: 125.119mph.







- U.S. LawShield; Since 2009, the mission of U.S. LawShield remains unchanged. We believe in Preserving Freedom for Good™ by educating our 700,000+ members and 6,000+ industry partners in self-defense law; empowering them to handle critical, life-threatening situations with confidence; protecting them from potential injustices in the legal system after acts of self-defense; and challenging the status quo regarding the affordability of legal defense. Our higher purpose is to create a united community of responsible individuals who believe in liberty and the inalienable right of self-defense. For more information on U.S. LawShield and its Legal Defense for Self Defense Program, visit the website at www.USLawShield.com.



NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Standings:



After 19 events, JAR remains in the 33rd position in the NCWTS Owner Standings after Anderson’s 11th place finish on Saturday.



Next Race:



Sage Karam will look to make his NCWTS debut in the JAR No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado when the NCWTS visits Martinsville Speedway for the United Rentals 200; Saturday, October 30. LIVE coverage will be on Fox Sports 1 (FS1), Motor Racing Network (MRN), and SiriusXM Channel 90 at 1:00 P.M. ET.

JAR PR