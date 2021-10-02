Jordan Anderson To Compete in NASCAR Double-Duty at Talladega Superspeedway Saturday

– Talladega Superspeedway Stats; Saturday afternoon’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 will mark Anderson’s fifth start at Talladega Superspeedway. In four previous starts, Anderson holds an average finish of 13.3 with a career best of 6thcoming in 2020. Between Daytona International Speedway (DIS) and Talladega Superspeedway, Anderson has nine Superspeedway starts holding an average finish of 13.44 with a best of second coming twice at DIS.
- U.S. LawShield; Since 2009, the mission of U.S. LawShield remains unchanged. We believe in Preserving Freedom for Good™ by educating our 700,000+ members and 6,000+ industry partners in self-defense law; empowering them to handle critical, life-threatening situations with confidence; protecting them from potential injustices in the legal system after acts of self-defense; and challenging the status quo regarding the affordability of legal defense. Our higher purpose is to create a united community of responsible individuals who believe in liberty and the inalienable right of self-defense. For more information on U.S. LawShield and its Legal Defense for Self Defense Program, visit the website at www.USLawShield.com.
Race: Sparks 300; 113 Laps –25/25/63; 300 Miles
Date/Broadcast: Saturday; October 2, 2021 4:30 PM ET
TV: NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) and the NBC Sports App
Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) - Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90
Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing; Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter
News and Notes:
– Talladega Superspeedway Stats; Saturday afternoon’s Sparks 300 will mark Anderson’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Talladega Superspeedway and fifth NXS race of the 2021 season. Anderson holds four previous starts to his credit at Talladega Superspeedway in NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series (NCWTS) competition earning an average finish of 13.33, with a best of 6th coming in 2020.
JAR PR