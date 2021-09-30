Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Talladega NXS Advance

You scored a fourth-place finish at Talladega back in April. What are you expecting in your return trip this race weekend? “Talladega is unpredictable. Anything can happen and you have to be in the right place at the right time to come out on top. It really helps when you have teammates, and luckily I have my Ford teammates and we’ll work together on Saturday to try and get a win for the manufacturer. Not only did we have a good result in the spring, we also have grown our superspeedway program to where we led laps at both Daytona races this year. Now to just seal the deal and win.” Your return home to Las Vegas didn’t end up like you had hoped it would, but you’ve still got two chances to turn it all around. Talk about last weekend and what you need to do in the final two races of the Round of 12. “Last week was a bummer, for sure. You don’t ever want that to happen, but especially when you’re racing at your home track. The only plan is really to collect the stage points and be in contention for the win at the end of races. We’ve been strong on the superspeedways and road courses this season, so hopefully that works in our favor.” Talladega is wild. What’s the team’s strategy heading into Saturday’s race? “You go into Talladega knowing any plan you had can change in a second. That’s just the nature of superspeedway racing. The plan is to earn stage points and be there at the end. We have to be smart and stay out of trouble to get there, though. If we can do that, then we have a shot to win and advance to the Round of 8.” TSC PR