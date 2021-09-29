Wednesday, Sep 29

Back to the Future: New Venues, Return of Familiar Locations Highlight 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Slates

Xfinity Series News
Wednesday, Sep 29 26
Back to the Future: New Venues, Return of Familiar Locations Highlight 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Slates

NASCAR today announced the 2022 schedules for both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, slates that feature exciting – and significant – adjustments for race fans.

For the first time since 2000, a NASCAR national series will return to the twists and turns of Portland International Raceway when the Xfinity Series heads to the Pacific Northwest on June 4. The 1.964-mile road course hosted the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for a brief stint in 1999 and 2000 – the only visits by a NASCAR national series in the track’s long history.

Similarly, the Camping World Truck Series will renew its beating and banging brand of racing when it returns to the .686-mile Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis for the first time since 2011. The July 29 event will serve as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs opener and offer drivers the first chance to clinch a spot in the Round of 8. The event is part of a jam-packed weekend of racing in the city of Indianapolis, as the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series will race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

In addition, the Camping World Truck Series will visit a pair of new road courses in 2022. The series will return to wine country’s Sonoma Raceway for the first time since 1998, joining the Cup Series for a weekend doubleheader (June 11). Then, after trips to Knoxville Raceway (June 18) and Nashville Superspeedway (June 24) for the second consecutive year, the Camping World Truck Series will debut at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 9 – a track that hosted the NASCAR Xfinity Series on an annual basis from 2013 – 2021.

“For the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series, we loved the idea of being able to deliver new road courses to both schedules and a short track for the Camping World Trucks while still returning to our traditional venues and the new tracks we introduced in 2021,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation. “Not only do these changes continue to deliver on what our fans are asking for, but we feel they will create even more drama and intensity as drivers battle to win championships at Phoenix Raceway in November.”

Texas Motor Speedway will kick off Playoff festivities in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (Sept. 24). The cutoff races in the Xfinity Series will mirror the Cup Series as the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 8) and Martinsville (Oct. 29) are set to pare the field from 12 to 8 to 4.

In the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Kansas Speedway (Sept. 9) and Homestead-Miami Speedway (Oct. 22) will trim the Playoffs field.

Once again, both series will open the season on consecutive days at the ‘World Center of Racing,’ Daytona International Speedway. The Camping World Truck Series gets underway on Feb. 18, with the Xfinity Series kicking off its season on Feb. 19. As announced earlier in the year, all three NASCAR national series seasons will culminate with NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway Nov. 4 – 6.

A total of 15 tripleheader weekends will make up the 2022 schedule.

Broadcast times and networks for all three series will be announced at a later date.

Below are the full 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules (Playoff races in bold font):

 

2022 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track
Saturday, February 19 Daytona
Saturday, February 26 Auto Club 
Saturday, March 5 Las Vegas
Saturday, March 12 Phoenix 
Saturday, March 19 Atlanta
Saturday, March 26 COTA
Saturday, April 2 Richmond
Friday, April 8 Martinsville 
Saturday, April 23 Talladega
Saturday, April 30 Dover
Saturday, May 7 Darlington
Saturday, May 21 Texas
Saturday, May 28 Charlotte
Saturday, June 4 Portland International Raceway
Saturday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, July 2 Road America
Saturday, July 9 Atlanta
Saturday, July 16 New Hampshire
Saturday, July 23 Pocono
Saturday, July 30 Indianapolis Road Course
Saturday, August 6 Michigan
Saturday, August 20 Watkins Glen
Friday, August 26 Daytona
Saturday, September 3 Darlington
Saturday, September 10 Kansas
Friday, September 16 Bristol
Saturday, September 24 Texas
Saturday, October 1 Talladega
Saturday, October 8 Charlotte Roval
Saturday, October 15 Las Vegas
Saturday, October 22 Homestead-Miami
Saturday, October 29 Martinsville
Saturday, November 5 Phoenix

 

 

2022 NASCAR CAMPING WORLD

TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

 

Date

Race / Track

Friday, February 18

Daytona

Friday, March 4

Las Vegas

Saturday, March 19

Atlanta

Saturday, March 26

COTA

Thursday, April 7

Martinsville

Saturday, April 16

Bristol Dirt

Friday, May 6

Darlington

Saturday, May 14

Kansas

Friday, May 20

Texas

Friday, May 27

Charlotte

Saturday, June 4

World Wide Technology Raceway

Saturday, June 11

Sonoma

Saturday, June 18

Knoxville

Friday, June 24

Nashville Superspeedway

Saturday, July 9

Mid-Ohio

Saturday, July 23

Pocono

Friday, July 29

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis

Saturday, August 13

Richmond

Friday, September 9

Kansas

Thursday, September 15

Bristol

Saturday, October 1

Talladega

Saturday, October 22

Homestead-Miami

Friday, November 4

Phoenix

NASCAR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Sparks 300 starting lineup at Talladega Superspeedway
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.