Back to the Future: New Venues, Return of Familiar Locations Highlight 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Slates

NASCAR today announced the 2022 schedules for both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, slates that feature exciting – and significant – adjustments for race fans.
For the first time since 2000, a NASCAR national series will return to the twists and turns of Portland International Raceway when the Xfinity Series heads to the Pacific Northwest on June 4. The 1.964-mile road course hosted the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for a brief stint in 1999 and 2000 – the only visits by a NASCAR national series in the track’s long history.
Similarly, the Camping World Truck Series will renew its beating and banging brand of racing when it returns to the .686-mile Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis for the first time since 2011. The July 29 event will serve as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs opener and offer drivers the first chance to clinch a spot in the Round of 8. The event is part of a jam-packed weekend of racing in the city of Indianapolis, as the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series will race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
In addition, the Camping World Truck Series will visit a pair of new road courses in 2022. The series will return to wine country’s Sonoma Raceway for the first time since 1998, joining the Cup Series for a weekend doubleheader (June 11). Then, after trips to Knoxville Raceway (June 18) and Nashville Superspeedway (June 24) for the second consecutive year, the Camping World Truck Series will debut at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 9 – a track that hosted the NASCAR Xfinity Series on an annual basis from 2013 – 2021.
“For the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series, we loved the idea of being able to deliver new road courses to both schedules and a short track for the Camping World Trucks while still returning to our traditional venues and the new tracks we introduced in 2021,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation. “Not only do these changes continue to deliver on what our fans are asking for, but we feel they will create even more drama and intensity as drivers battle to win championships at Phoenix Raceway in November.”
Texas Motor Speedway will kick off Playoff festivities in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (Sept. 24). The cutoff races in the Xfinity Series will mirror the Cup Series as the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 8) and Martinsville (Oct. 29) are set to pare the field from 12 to 8 to 4.
In the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Kansas Speedway (Sept. 9) and Homestead-Miami Speedway (Oct. 22) will trim the Playoffs field.
Once again, both series will open the season on consecutive days at the ‘World Center of Racing,’ Daytona International Speedway. The Camping World Truck Series gets underway on Feb. 18, with the Xfinity Series kicking off its season on Feb. 19. As announced earlier in the year, all three NASCAR national series seasons will culminate with NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway Nov. 4 – 6.
A total of 15 tripleheader weekends will make up the 2022 schedule.
Broadcast times and networks for all three series will be announced at a later date.
Below are the full 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules (Playoff races in bold font):
2022 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE
|Date
|Race / Track
|Saturday, February 19
|Daytona
|Saturday, February 26
|Auto Club
|Saturday, March 5
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, March 12
|Phoenix
|Saturday, March 19
|Atlanta
|Saturday, March 26
|COTA
|Saturday, April 2
|Richmond
|Friday, April 8
|Martinsville
|Saturday, April 23
|Talladega
|Saturday, April 30
|Dover
|Saturday, May 7
|Darlington
|Saturday, May 21
|Texas
|Saturday, May 28
|Charlotte
|Saturday, June 4
|Portland International Raceway
|Saturday, June 25
|Nashville Superspeedway
|Saturday, July 2
|Road America
|Saturday, July 9
|Atlanta
|Saturday, July 16
|New Hampshire
|Saturday, July 23
|Pocono
|Saturday, July 30
|Indianapolis Road Course
|Saturday, August 6
|Michigan
|Saturday, August 20
|Watkins Glen
|Friday, August 26
|Daytona
|Saturday, September 3
|Darlington
|Saturday, September 10
|Kansas
|Friday, September 16
|Bristol
|Saturday, September 24
|Texas
|Saturday, October 1
|Talladega
|Saturday, October 8
|Charlotte Roval
|Saturday, October 15
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, October 22
|Homestead-Miami
|Saturday, October 29
|Martinsville
|Saturday, November 5
|Phoenix
2022 NASCAR CAMPING WORLD
TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE
|
Date
|
Race / Track
|
Friday, February 18
|
Daytona
|
Friday, March 4
|
Las Vegas
|
Saturday, March 19
|
Atlanta
|
Saturday, March 26
|
COTA
|
Thursday, April 7
|
Martinsville
|
Saturday, April 16
|
Bristol Dirt
|
Friday, May 6
|
Darlington
|
Saturday, May 14
|
Kansas
|
Friday, May 20
|
Texas
|
Friday, May 27
|
Charlotte
|
Saturday, June 4
|
World Wide Technology Raceway
|
Saturday, June 11
|
Sonoma
|
Saturday, June 18
|
Knoxville
|
Friday, June 24
|
Nashville Superspeedway
|
Saturday, July 9
|
Mid-Ohio
|
Saturday, July 23
|
Pocono
|
Friday, July 29
|
Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis
|
Saturday, August 13
|
Richmond
|
Friday, September 9
|
Kansas
|
Thursday, September 15
|
Bristol
|
Saturday, October 1
|
Talladega
|
Saturday, October 22
|
Homestead-Miami
|
Friday, November 4
|
Phoenix
NASCAR PR