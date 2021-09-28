Absaroka / Sparks Energy Partner With Jeffrey Earnhardt At Talladega

This Saturday afternoon the high banks of Talladega Super Speedway will come alive with the roar of the Xfinity Series cars during the Sparks 300. Piloting the Absaroka No. 0 Chevrolet by JD Motorsports with Gary Keller will be 4th generation Earnhardt racer Jeffrey Earnhardt. “Every time I come to Dega I think of the great history of my grandpa here and the passion my family has for super speedway racing” commented Jeffrey. “Having a new partner onboard like Absaroka and Sparks is really special. They’re from Alabama and they’re big supporters of our sport so having the opportunity to begin a relationship with people that love NASCAR and my family legacy is a blessing.” Before the cars get the green flag on Saturday Jeffrey will be joining the Absaroka & Sparks team for a Friday night rodeo inside the infield. “I’ve been told by my JEI guys not to get on a bull but I’m not ruling it out entirely until I see the action Friday” said Earnhardt.



Absaroka Western Store & Sparks Energy CEO Magen Sparks is looking forward to having an Earnhardt in their car for race weekend. “We are thrilled to partner with Jeffrey Earnhardt for the Sparks 300 this Saturday and the Lightning Livestock rodeo Friday night at Talladega” said Magen. “Absaroka Western Store, Sparks Energy and Lightning Livestock are dedicated to the success of hard working Americans and we are excited to have a 4th generation Earnhardt driver representing our brands at Dega. Lets go!”



Earnhardt’s car design was inspired by the Absaroka country lifestyle and the hard work and dedication of the Sparks Energy employees. “When I saw the car I thought man, this totally tells a story” said Jeffrey. “Their brands have the clothing I wear, the entertainment I enjoy with the rodeo and that Wichita lineman feeling of the men & women that work their butts off to keep our energy running with Sparks. There’s also some special messaging on the car to honor one of their people and it’s just a car that really resonates with me. I can’t wait to get her rolling.”



Race time is 4:30pm on Saturday, October 2nd with live coverage on NBCSN and SiriusXM channel 90.

JDM PR