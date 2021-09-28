Ty Dillon & Jordan Anderson Racing Lead Laps on Way to Eighth Place Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

No. 31 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet Camaro SS – Ty Dillon

Start: 28

Stage 1: 13

Stage 2: 2

Finish: 8

Status: Running

Laps Completed: 201

Laps Led: 17



Stage One Recap:

Making his debut with Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) 29-year-old Ty Dillon would line up 28th on the grid for the Alsco Uniforms 302 after the starting lineup was determined by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.

As the green flag waved Dillon would jump out to a blistering pace in the No. 31 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet Camaro SS advancing two positions into 26th by the completion of Lap-1.

Continuing to advance forward Dillon would move into the 23rd spot by Lap-3, and would pick off another 2 cars by Lap-5 moving himself into 21st in the running order.

By Lap-10 Dillon would be running inside the Top-20 in 19th.

Lap-15 would see Dillon move past the No. 17 into the 18th position.

Dillon would advance yet another spot into 17th on Lap-20 and comfortably settle there until the planned competition caution on Lap-25.

Scored in the 17th spot at the time of the caution flag Dillon would remain on track, and restart in 16th for the Lap-31 restart.

On the restart going into Turn-1 the No. 1, No. 10, and No. 98 would all make contact sending the No. 98 spinning across the track directly into the right rear of Dillon’s No. 31 as a huge pile up in the corner ensued involved 13 cars in total.

Scored in the 12th position at the time of the caution Dillon would bring the No. 31 to pit road for inspection of possible damage, four tires and fuel.

After pulling back some body work around the right rear wheel opening, adding four fresh Goodyear Eagles, and a full tank of Sunoco fuel Dillon would return to the track restarting in 19th for the Lap-39 restart.

With four fresh tires bolted on Dillon would be much faster than the cars that remained on track during the caution period and would drive his way up to 14th by Lap-43.