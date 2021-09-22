Ksdt CPA Partners With Ryan Vargas at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to announce that KSDT CPA will serve as Ryan Vargas’ primary sponsor for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



KSDT CPA is one of South Florida’s largest and one the country’s fastest growing accounting firms. They are proud to have experienced double-digit growth for 12 out of the past 15 years with an average of 22% over the past 5 years. The firm has also been recognized as a Gulf Coast Regional Leader by Accounting Today and once again recognized by Forbes as one of the ‘Top Tax and Accounting Firms’ for 2021.



Ryan Vargas is the newest driver for KSDT CPA, as the firm has been a loyal partner with the team spanning five seasons with multiple drivers. Ryan looks forward to the opportunity to represent a well-known partner for the third time on Saturday.



“I am very excited to have KSDT CPA on our No. 6 Chevy Camaro this weekend at Las Vegas! KSDT CPA has been a great partner of the entire JD Motorsports organization over the past several years, so I’m proud to carry them for the third time this year!”



JDM PR