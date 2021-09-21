Kaulig Racing Ready to Kick-off 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs

For the first time in team history, Kaulig Racing has won the regular-season championship, following AJ Allmendinger's win in the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. In 2021 alone, Allmendinger has earned four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and earned the team's first-ever NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

“Competing for a championship at this point in my career is unexpected. After 2018, I didn't know if I would ever compete full-time again. To be at this point now and competing for the Xfinity Series championship and winning the regular-season championship is special to me. I’m loving every minute of it, and I try not to take anything for granted. We have to take each race in the playoffs step-by-step, and with the championship race, we have to be spot on. At the end of the day, if that doesn’t happen, it doesn’t take away from the great season we’ve had.”