NXS: AJ Allmendinger wins Xfinity Series regular season finale at Bristol Motor Speedway

Allmendinger and Austin Cindric who finished second came across the line wrecking.

Rounding out the top five were Riley Herbst in third, Justin Allgaier in fourth and Brandon Jones in fifth.

Allmendinger's win gave him the Xfinity Series regular season title and 15 bonus points he will transfer to the playoffs. Allmendinger won the regular season title by 10 points.

1. 2044 – Austin Cindric

2. 2044 – AJ Allmendinger

3. 2020 – Justin Allgaier

4. 2017 – Noah Gragson

5. 2015 – Justin Haley

6. 2014 – Daniel Hemric

7. 2009 – Jeb Burton

8. 2008 – Harrison Burton

9. 2005 – Myatt Snider

10. 2003 – Brandon Jones

11. 2001 – Riley Herbst

12. 2000 – Jeremy Clements



