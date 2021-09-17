Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Bristol Motor Speedway

News and Notes:



– Starting Position; Sage Karam will start the Food City 300 from the 32nd position on Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.



– Bristol Motor Speedway Stats; Friday night’s Food City 300 will mark Karam’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) oval debut, and his second NXS start of the 2021 season. In his NXS debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in August, Karam would show strong signs of competing with the lead cars driving to a 5th place finish in Stage 1, then the No. 31 would pit early flipping Stage 2 resulting in a 26th place finish, and would ultimately get a speeding penalty coming onto pit road running in the 9th position late in the final stage resulting in a 26th place finish.



Featured Partners



- Montage Mountain; Montage Mountain is a locally-driven Ski Resort and Waterpark dedicated to delivering premier service and an excellent customer experience. Montage Mountain provides the steepest vertical drop ski resort in all of PA. With 27 trails, seven ski lifts, 15 lanes of tubing, and a full-service lodge equipped with Slocum Hollow Bar & Restaurant, Montage Mountain offers something for everyone! In the summer months, Montage Mountain transforms into an exhilarating water park. The resort is also home to the thrilling ZipRider, a 1/2-mile cable ride that lets you soar down the mountain reaching speeds over 50 mph. Guests can always find something fun happening at Montage Mountain, ranging from birthday parties and corporate outings to festivals, concerts, and much more.



You can learn more at www.montagemountainresorts. com.



– Chassis; Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) will bring Chassis No. 103 for Karam to compete with in Friday night’s Food City 300 at BMS. Since being acquired from RCR in the off-season Friday night’s race will be the sixth event Chassis No. 103 has been entered in for JAR. Last seeing on track action at Michigan International Speedway, Jordan Anderson would drive Chassis No. 103 to a 15th place finish in the New Holland 250. Chassis No. 103 has an average finish of 21 with a best of 5th coming at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May with Tyler Reddick driving.



