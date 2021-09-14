Sheldon Creed to Join Richard Childress Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Stable in 2022

Richard Childress Racing announced today that Sheldon Creed will join the organization’s NASCAR Xfinity Series stable in 2022. Creed will compete for RCR’s Championship-winning Xfinity Series program on a fulltime basis, beginning with the 2022 season-opener at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 19.

Creed currently races for GMS Racing under the Drivers Edge Development Program presented by Chevrolet and has quickly become an accomplished driver with a resume that includes the 2020 NASCAR Truck Series Championship and 2018 ARCA Racing Series Championship.

“Sheldon has proved himself as a talented driver during his short NASCAR Career and we know that he will help contribute to RCR’s competitive NASCAR Xfinity Series program with his drive to succeed,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR. “I am looking forward to watching his career continue to develop as a RCR driver and feel confident that he will represent RCR well both on and off the track.”

Creed, 24, is currently in a close battle for the 2021 NASCAR Truck Series title and has eight career wins in the series. The Alpine, California native grew up competing in short course off road racing, winning championships in the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series and Stadium Super Trucks.

He joins an impressive list of drivers who have competed and won in the NASCAR Xfinity Series under the Richard Childress Racing banner, including Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon and Tyler Reddick, among others.

“To drive for a legendary team like Richard Childress Racing and have the support of Richard Childress means everything to me,” said Creed. “So many current NASCAR Cup Series stars got their start in RCR’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program, so it is an honor to be able to add my name to that prestigious list. I am grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to 2022.”

Additional details on RCR’s 2022 lineup will be announced at a later date.

For more information, please visit rcrracing.com .