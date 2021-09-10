Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Richmond Raceway

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Richmond Raceway
News and Notes:
– Starting Position; Josh Berry will start the Go Bowling 250 from the 33rd position on Saturday afternoon. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.
– Richmond Raceway Stats; Saturday afternoon’s Go Bowling 250 will mark Berry’s 18th
Featured Partners
- Bommarito Automotive Group; Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating its 50th year in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the family’s ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.
For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group or to see the vehicles they currently have in stock, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
- Solid Rock Carriers; Based out of LaGrange, North Carolina, Solid Rock Carriers is a freight, shipping, and trucking company providing on-time delivery and superior customer service since 1997. Owned and operated by Kirk Ipock, Solid Rock Carriers has more than 50 team members operating a fleet of over 50 trucks all over the Eastern United States on a daily basis.
– Chassis; Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) will bring Chassis No. 105 for Berry to compete with in Saturday afternoon’s Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway. Since being acquired from RCR in the off-season Saturday’s race will be the third event No. 105 has been entered in for JAR. Last seeing on track action in June Berry would drive No. 105 to a Top-Ten finish in the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons at Pocono Raceway. In the JAR debut for Chassis No. 105 at Texas Motor Speedway team owner Jordan Anderson would experience clutch issues at the initial start, would make repairs early and would return to the action finishing in the 34th position.
JAR PR