Go Bowling Racing: Riley Herbst Richmond NXS Advance

• It’s all Go Bowling all the time, as the consumer-facing brand of the bowling industry will adorn on the hood of Riley Herbst’s No. 98 Ford Mustang in Saturday’s Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. Go Bowling has been a partner of Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) since 2018, and its entitlement of the Xfinity Series race at Richmond began the same year. SHR has always fielded a Go Bowling Ford Mustang in the Go Bowling 250, and it was Cole Custer who delivered the best result, finishing third in 2019. Go Bowling leverages the partnership to promote its Go Bowling America league program, which provides bowlers of all age groups the opportunity to bowl in a fun, non-competitive league and receive a new, entry-level performance bowling ball. For details and to find a participating bowling center, visit www.GoBowling.com. • The Go Bowling 250 will mark Herbst’s fourth career Xfinity Series start at Richmond. In his three previous Xfinity Series starts at the .75-mile oval, Herbst has scored two top-10s. He earned a best finish of ninth in his first start at the track in September 2019 and followed it up with a 10th-place drive in the first race of the Richmond doubleheader last September. Herbst was on his way to another good finish in the second race of the doubleheader when an accident took him out of the race just 23 laps shy of the finish. • Heading into the Xfinity Series’ prior race last Saturday at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Herbst had scored back-to-back top-10 finishes and was charging toward another top-10 at the “Track Too Tough To Tame” until lap 107. That’s when the car of Tommy Joe Martins slowed abruptly on the backstretch and Herbst, with nowhere to go, collided with Martins. Herbst and Martins were both OK, but their racecars were not. For Herbst, that meant a once promising day turned into a dismal 38th-place finish. • Despite the result at Darlington, Herbst remained well above the top-12 cutline to make the seven-race playoffs that start Sept. 25 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Thanks to a string of solid finishes beginning with a 10th-place drive July 17 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, Herbst erased a 54-point deficit to not only climb back into the top-12, but secure a 46-point margin over 13th-place Michael Annett. A win Saturday at Richmond would automatically advance Herbst into the playoffs, but the 22-year-old racer from Las Vegas can continue to point his way into championship contention by starting a new top-10 streak through the regular-season finale Sept. 17 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.