RCR Post Race Report - Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Crosley Brands Team Earn Solid Top-10 Finish at Darlington Raceway
 
 
 
9th
 
 
9th
 
12th
 
“Today was a solid ninth-place finish for our Crosley Brands Chevrolet team. I thought our Camaro had really good speed, but I lacked the stability in the center of the corners to keep the momentum going. We consistently ran inside the top-10 and if the last cautions would have fallen a little differently, I think we would have had a shot at a top-five. A consistent finish like this is exactly what our Richard Childress Racing team needs to keep doing leading up to the Playoffs. I’m proud of this group for battling all day, in the heat, and we will continue to chip away at building a solid foundation over the next two weeks.” 
 
 
