NXS: Gragson battles to the end to take home the win in Darlington

After a repave in the turn two area it was a bit of discussion how this would all play out in the opening laps and it was Sam Mayer coming off turn two slamming hard up into the wall early on but kept it going.

Within laps Allgaier was able to catch Hemric who had led from the beginning who developed an engine issue. With luck Ware spun off turn four allowing Hemric to come into the pits and work on a plug wire issue.

With a quick competition caution Hemric took advantage of the caution to hang new tires on the car setting up a sprint to the finish of stage one.

Hamlin made is way around both Gragson and Allgaier after getting back under green to sail away with a two plus second lead. Yet it was Hemric with the fresh set of tires working his way back to the field. With the stage ending flag within sight Hamlin and Hemric did battle and just as Hemric was going for the lead Hamlin spun right off turn four allowing Hemric to win the stage.

With pit stops underway Hamlin and Starr traded hits causing damage to both cars.

Back under green Hamlin restarted in the 13th spot yet within seven laps it was Hemric and Jones tangling on the backstretch to bring out the fourth caution of the day.

A shuffle as Hamlin and Hemric both gather it up making moves to run down the leader. Hamlin for his part would use all lanes available to work his way up to second but it was Noah Gragson that would prevail for the lead leaving Hamlin, Hemric, Cindric and AJ Allmendinger to fight for position behind him as he crosses the line to win stage two.

It didn’t take long for Brandon Jones to bring out the caution yet again. With all the leaders on pit road, Hamlin leads the field off pit road in a tight side by side battle with Gragson. However, Hamlin is popped for equipment over the wall too soon and sends him to the back all but ending his pursuit of victory.

With the laps closing Hemric spins stacking the field up in turn one, yet the race stays green but problems from AJ Allmendinger slowing along with Hemric limping his No. 18 machine back to pit road finally put the caution out for the 8th time of the day for debris.

Setting up in NASCAR overtime Gragson jumps of the gas getting clear of Cindric but allowed Harrison Burton to jump up into the second spot. As the white flag comes out both Gragson and H. Burton do battle door to door till finally Gragson is able to clear away in turn four and take home the win at Darlington over Harrison Burton by a mere .219 seconds followed by Cindric Haley and Jeb Burton to round out the top-five

Gragson and crew piled onto the front stretch to climb the catchfence in front of the fans.

The series now moves onto the d-shaped short track Richmond Raceway next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET for the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 that will take place prior to the Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400.