Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Darlington Raceway

Austin Dillon – No. 31 Swann Security

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Daytona International Speedway



News and Notes:



– Starting Position; Austin Dillon will start the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 from the 35th position on Saturday afternoon. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.









– Darlington Raceway Stats; Saturday afternoon’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 will mark Dillon’s fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start of the 2021 season, and first for Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR). In three previous starts at Darlington in NXS competition Dillon holds an average finish of 8.7 with a best of 5th during the 2012 season. Since moving to the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) full-time Dillion has competed at Darlington Raceway 10 times holding an average finish of 12.4 with a best of 2nd in the fall of 2020. Dillon also has two starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) with a 15th and 5th place finish coming in 2010 & 2011.



Featured Partners







- Swann Security; Swann is a veteran in the global security camera market and has been in this business for over three decades. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Swann creates innovative DIY security solutions including their patent-pending Enforcer™ Series product line, which offers enhanced crime deterrence with red and blue flashing lights, spotlights, and sirens, combined with mobile alerts, when unwanted activity is detected. Also, Swann is the only brand on the market that offers a complete lineup of inter-connectable wired and wireless security solutions via the Swann Security app that is completely integrated with Google Assistant and Alexa. As the global leader in wired, DIY security solutions, Swann helps its customers protect their homes, businesses, and garages no matter where life takes them -- around the world or around the track. Swann's products can be found at Best Buy, Sam's Club, Lowe's, Menards, Costco, Amazon, Ingram Micro, etc.



For more information on Swann and to shop the security cameras and accessories they have available visit them online at Swann.com, and be sure to follow Swann on social media to stay updated on the latest products and news: Facebook, Instagram, Twi tter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.







- Bommarito Automotive Group; Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating its 50th year in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the family’s ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.



For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group or to see the vehicles they currently have in stock, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

JAR PR