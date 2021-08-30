Visone RV to Partner with Jesse Little at Darlington and Bristol

Visone RV has partnered with Jesse Little for both the Darlington (Sept. 4, 2021) and Bristol (Sept. 24, 2021) races.

East Bernstadt, Kentucky-based, Visone RV is proud to be supporting Jesse Little and BJ Mcleod Motorsports in the Xfinity Series at both Darlington and Bristol this September,” said Visone RV Parts spokesperson Terry Blankenship

“When Jesse offered us the opportunity to partner with Shriners Hospitals for Children and David’s Electric we jumped at the opportunity,” Blankenship stated. “We at Visone RV believe every child deserves an opportunity to laugh, play and be healthy.” Jesse is a tremendous young man and a talented driver. We are excited to be riding along with Jesse on his mission to help raise awareness to the Shriners Hospitals in their quest to change children’s lives through their innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research, and outstanding medical education,” added Blankenship. “We encourage everyone to go to the Love to the Rescue link on Jesse’s website and donate $78. added Blankenship

For a $78 or more donation to Shriners through Jesse's link here your name (or a name you choose) will be featured on the Deck Lid/Trunk of the Jesse Little/Shriners Hospitals for Children car at the NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington. Donations will be accepted through September 2. The goal for this portion of the campaign is to reach $65,000! Supporting Jesse and Shriners Hospitals for Children is a great opportunity for fans and businesses to get involved in the sport while making a difference in the lives of children and their families. Jesse and Shriners Patient Brandon have created a video for this special occasion. You can watch it here

Shriners Hospitals for Children #MostAmazingCareAnywhere.

Jesse Little PR