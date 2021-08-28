Friday, Aug 27

NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona postponed to tomorrow due to weather

Holly Cain - NASCAR Wire Service
The NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway has been postponed due to inclement weather and will resume on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

A.J. Allmendinger was leading on Lap 19 of the 100-lap scheduled-distance when rain began during a competition caution period at approximately 8:10 p.m. The rain continued, delaying track drying efforts and officials ultimately decided to postpone the event.

The Xfinity Series race on the 2.5-mile Daytona high banks will be an afternoon opener to the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 schedule for a 7:45 p.m. green flag. Saturday's race will set the 16-driver Playoff field that will vie for the NASCAR Cup Series championship in a 10-race elimination-style Playoff format that concludes Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.

 

