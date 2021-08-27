NXS: Things to watch in the Wawa 250 at Daytona

Clinch time: While it might be cut off weekend in the Cup Series the Xfinity Series is still four races away from locking in their playoffs set to begin after Bristol.

Six spots have been locked up already by series regulars Cindric, AJ Almendinger, Allgaier, J. Burton and Snider who have combine to win 12 races this year already. Sitting just outside well above the cut line is Hemric, H. Burton, Haley Gragson, B. Jones Clements and Herbst.

Already Clinched

The following five drivers have clinched a spot in the 12-driver postseason field: Austin Cindric, AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, Jeb Burton and Myatt Snider.

Can Clinch via Points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the Playoffs, the following drivers could clinch by being 166 points above the fifth winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from Daniel Hemric, Harrison Burton, Justin Haley or Noah Gragson.

Daniel Hemric: would clinch with 44 points

Harrison Burton: could only clinch with help

Justin Haley: could only clinch with help

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone this weekend: Daniel Hemric, Harrison Burton, Justin Haley, Noah Gragson, Brandon Jones, Jeremy Clements, Riley Herbst, Brandon Brown, Ryan Sieg, Tommy Joe Martins, Alex Labbe, Landon Cassill, Josh Williams.

Austin Cindric: This season has been all about Cindric who has taken home five wins so far this season to lead in the point standings over Allmendinger by a mere 35 points, Allmendinger for his part has bought home three wins.

Cindric showing strength in the season as he’s in line to take over the No. 2 Ford Mustang at Penske for the departing Brad Keselowski who will move to a driver owner role over at Roush Fenway Racing.

Cindric kicked the season off with a win at Daytona and now looking to join Dale Earnhardt Jr. as only the second driver to sweep both Daytona races, Earnhardt Jr. did this way, way back in 2003.

