The Original Larry's Hard Lemonade Rejoins Brandon Brown and Brandonbilt Motorsports as Primary Partner at Daytona

Brown on Daytona:



"This weekend at Daytona, it’s win and you’re in. With only a few races left before the end of the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season, this is by far our best opportunity to find Victory Lane and lock ourselves into the playoffs.

"It’s been a crazy year, full of highs and lows and unfortunately we’ve been in a bit of a slump the last few races as we’ve found ourselves in the right places, but at the wrong times, so I’m definitely ready to turn our luck around this weekend.

"This weekend, we’ll have The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade rejoining our No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro as the primary partner as well as Haymaker Coffee as the major associate partner.

"This Larry’s (Hard) Lemonade scheme led us to a 6th-place finish in the season opener at Daytona, so hopefully we can back it up with another strong performance on Friday night."

BMS PR