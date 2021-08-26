Dylan Lupton Joins Forces with Sam Hunt Racing for Two Races

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announced today that 27-year-old Dylan Lupton will join Sam Hunt Racing for two upcoming races — adding another young talent to the team’s 2021 roster. Lupton, who will be returning to the series for the first time since 2018, will be piloting the No. 26 Toyota Supra at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway later this season.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to drive for Sam Hunt Racing this season,” said Dylan Lupton. “It’s been several years since I’ve competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but Sam is making my return seamless.” Lupton looks forward to being a part of the growth of the team and is excited to work alongside a young owner like 28-year-old Sam Hunt.

Lupton has recorded one top-10 across 35 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts. Additionally, he has made four NASCAR Cup Series starts and participated in 11 career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts, earning one top-five and four top-10 finishes.

The Wilton, California native finished second in the ARCA Menards Series West event at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway earlier this year. Across 33 career West Series starts since 2011, he has registered two wins, 14 top-five, 27 top-10 finishes and finished runner-up in the series’ championship standings in 2014.

An alumnus of the NASCAR Next initiative, Lupton has prior Xfinity Series starts at both Las Vegas and Texas respectively.

“Sam, Andrew (Abbott, crew chief) and the entire Sam Hunt Racing team have done a great job building the program this season and I feel like with a little luck we can go out and not only be competitive in our races together, but hopefully contend for top-10 finishes too,” he said.

The addition of Lupton adds another young talent to the lineup at Sam Hunt Racing. On average, the age of drivers on the SHR roster is 25. The young team contains drivers from various motorsports backgrounds including IndyCar, IMSA and FIA Formula, but Lupton adds a long history of stock car racing to the mix.

“I’m excited to add Dylan to our 2021 driver lineup,” said Sam Hunt. “He’s a great guy and fits the personality of our race team well. His prior experience in these cars will be helpful for all of us as we dive in together at Las Vegas with no practice — even if it has been a couple years since he’s competed (in the Xfinity Series). He brings a positive and mature attitude toward our shop, has realistic yet challenging goals, and seems like a true team player. I think we will have a lot of fun working together and know he will give us his all.”

Sponsorship for Lupton’s efforts will be announced at a later date.

First up on the schedule for Lupton is the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 25th at 7:30PM ET.

