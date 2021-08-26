PeopleReady teams up with JR Motorsports' Sam Mayer for NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Race

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company, is thrilled to announce it will serve as the primary sponsor of JR Motorsports' Sam Mayer as he takes the wheel of the #8 PeopleReady Chevrolet Camaro in this Friday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250.

"I can't wait to get behind the wheel of the No. 8 PeopleReady Camaro. It looks amazing and would look even better in Victory Lane," said Mayer. "I can't thank PeopleReady and TrueBlue enough for giving me the opportunity to represent their brand. If you're in need of a job or looking for workers, make sure you connect with PeopleReady."

"PeopleReady is excited to team up with Mayer and JR Motorsports. We're looking forward to seeing that PeopleReady-branded car race and bring our message of connecting people and work faster and easier than ever before to millions of race fans," said Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady. "At PeopleReady, our invigorated brand along with the ongoing elevation of staffing technologies and service delivery are helping to ensure that quality work—and a quality workforce—are always within reach."

"We're proud to join with JR Motorsports and one of their top drivers, Sam Mayer, to drive home the mission-focused work of PeopleReady and all of our TrueBlue companies," said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue, the parent company of PeopleReady. "Mayer's can-do attitude makes him a great brand ambassador for PeopleReady as we strive to make it easier than ever to connect people and work as a force for good in the communities that we serve."

PeopleReady has a variety of ways for job seekers to connect to work opportunities: via app (JobStack) and online (jobs.peopleready.com).

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 in Daytona starts at 7:30 p.m. EST on NBCSN.

PeopleReady PR