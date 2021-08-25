KSDT Ready To Roll Into Daytona With Howard

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller welcomes back long time partner, KSDT CPA, this weekend at Daytona International Speedway with Colby Howard and the No. 15 Chevrolet.



This will be the 2nd time KSDT CPA has been on the No. 15 Chevrolet. Previously, they were on board with Colby Howard for the Talladega Superspeedway weekend this past April, and finished a respectable 19th.



KSDT CPA is one of South Florida’s largest and one the country’s fastest growing accounting firms. They are proud to have experienced double-digit growth for 12 out of the past 15 years with an average of 22% over the past 5 years. The firm has also been recognized as a Gulf Coast Regional Leader by Accounting Today and once again recognized by Forbes as one of the ‘Top Tax and Accounting Firms’ for 2021.



“I’m really excited to have KSDT back on board for another huge race this year. It means a lot that they continue to be a long-time partner of JD Motorsports. The last race at Talladega, we had a decent car, but the rain shortened race cost us a few spots. This time at Daytona, I’m looking to put myself in a good spot to where I can finish strong and give KSDT a great finish.” – Colby Howard, Driver of the No. 15 Chevrolet

JDM PR