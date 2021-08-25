NASCAR Driver AJ Allmendinger Touts a Sweet Winner’s Cup with The AJ AlmondDinger Concrete at Andy’s Frozen Custard®

When AJ Allmendinger makes a treat “pit stop” at Andy’s Frozen Custard® today, it will be for his own creation: The AJ AlmondDinger! In celebration of Andy’s Frozen Custard’s 35th anniversary, and as part of a multi-year agreement with Texas Motor Speedway and a partnership with Kaulig Racing, Allmendinger worked with the team at Andy’s™ to incorporate his favorite toppings into the limited-time-available Concrete. Allmendinger will be driving the No. 16 Andy’s Frozen Custard Chevrolet on October 16, 2021 in the Andy’s 335 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The AJ AlmondDinger will feature vanilla frozen custard blended with Allmendinger’s favorite toppings: hot fudge, peanut butter, Heath® bar and of course, almonds.

AJ Allmendinger, who recently won the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) road-course race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and has also secured two wins in the 2021 NXS season, is delighted to have his own creation featured at all of Andy’s 100 locations.

“It’s so cool to have a flavor of frozen custard named after me with all of my favorite toppings,” said Allmendinger. “Who wouldn’t want to have a dessert named after them? I’m looking forward to there being some AJ AlmondDinger waiting for me in victory lane after the Andy’s 335 this October!”

The motorsports partnership kicked off in April 2021 as Andy’s Frozen Custard became the Official Treat of Texas Motor Speedway, offering “Lone Star State” race fans the chance to enjoy Made Fresh Hourly™ frozen custard treats on-site through branded kiosks, treat trucks and to suite holders. Fans of Andy’s across the country and racing alike have enjoyed the new “Three-Crete Concrete” frozen custard treat, created by Austin Dillon himself, featuring his favorite toppings of fresh bananas, cookie dough and creamy peanut butter. Andy’s sponsored the Austin-Dillon-driven No. 3 Chevrolet in this year’s NCS, which debuted June 13 at the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 will take place at 3 p.m. E.T. on Saturday, October 16, and will be broadcasted nationally on NBC.

Andy's Custard PR