Crosley Brands Extends Partnership with Myatt Snider and Richard Childress Racing

“I am very excited to be extending our relationship through the end of the season,” said Bo LeMastus, founder and chief executive officer of Crosley Brands. “To have Myatt represent the Crosley brand in a Chevrolet is awesome. The entire program at Richard Childress Racing, from Richard Childress to Myatt, has been nothing but a treat. Crosley looks forward to being involved in the continued growth of Myatt’s career.”

Based in Kentucky, Crosley Brands has a stylish line of vinyl players and turntables, while also offering jukeboxes, telephones and more through its Crosley Radio brand. Crosley Furniture delivers quality products at competitive prices, offering over 1,800 outdoor and indoor furniture items in a variety of categories and designs.

“I’m very excited to have Crosley Brands back on the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro for four more races this season,” said Snider, driver of the No. 2 Crosley Furniture Chevrolet. “Bo has shown continued support of myself and our team throughout this year and I always enjoy representing the Crosley colors. Racing under the lights at Daytona will be full of high intensity and our team is gaining momentum heading into the Playoffs next month.”

Snider and the No. 2 Crosley Furniture Chevrolet will take to Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 27, as the NASCAR Xfinity Series competes at the World Center of Racing for the final time this season. The green flag will wave at 7:30 p.m. ET, with live television coverage on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the radio broadcast.

For more information on today’s announcement and all that is happening at RCR, visit www.rcrracing.com . To learn more about Crosley Brands, visit www.crosleybrands.com .