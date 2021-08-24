Azalea Gynecology Joins Earnhardt For Select Races In 2021

D Motorsports with Gary Keller proudly welcomes Azalea Gynecology to the team for this weekend’s Daytona International Speedway race and the Charlotte Motor Speedway race later this fall.



Located in the ocean front city of Wilmington, North Carolina, Azalea Gynecology offers a variety of services in office such as routine care and prevention, as well as a selection of in office procedures. Dr. Pamela Novosel leads her team of all female Physicians Assistants ensuring that at whatever stage in life their clients are in, their concerns are addressed with superior health care and a knowledgeable staff.



“Azalea Gynecology is proud to be partnering with Jeffrey Earnhardt and the JD Motorsports teams for two events this year! We’re excited to see what he can do behind the wheel at Daytona and on the road course at Charlotte. It’s really neat to be able to see our brand on a NASCAR Xfinity Series racecar and promote Breast Cancer awareness and a healthy life to all of the female fans.” – Dr. Pamela Novosel, Owner



