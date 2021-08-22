Brandon Brown/Baby Doge Coin Present Best Friends Animal Society with $100,000 at Michigan International Speedway

Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization, announced today that it is now able to accept cryptocurrency donation s.

Baby Doge Coin kicked off the new fundraising opportunity with the non-profit by encouraging their dog-loving community to donate their new form of cryptocurrency in support of homeless pets, as well as providing a $100,000 donation to the organization at Michigan International Speedway during the NASCAR Cup Series on August 21 where Brandon Brown raced the #68 Baby Doge car.

“Best Friends is a big believer in the positive benefits that technology and innovation can create in our ability to save the lives of homeless pets across the country. Making donations in cryptocurrency is another meaningful way that animal lovers can work toward the goal of making this country no-kill by 2025,” said Amy Starnes, senior director of digital engagement at Best Friends Animal Society. “We really appreciate Baby Doge’s generosity in joining with us on this path, and their community’s mission to help dogs in need.”

Launched in June 2021, Baby Doge Coin is a fast growing cryptocurrency held by over 560,000 people and counting. Baby Doge is a fun meme with a serious mission to rescue dogs in need, bring crypto adoption to the mainstream with new concepts such as rewards, NFTS, decentralized exchanges, and credit card for crypto payments.

“One of our missions is to help save dogs and we truly believe in that cause. Partnering with Best Friends Animal Society is something we're very proud of, so helping them enter the crypto space and start accepting Baby Doge to help further their mission was a no brainer for us,” said Mike Watson, project manager for Baby Doge. “We see utility in our coin working with foundations to create this new stream of revenue. This allows us to rollout our campaign to get more organizations on board accepting Baby Doge, all while helping save dogs. It's a true win-win from our standpoint.”