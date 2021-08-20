Experience Jackson Partners With Vargas At Michigan International Speedway

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to announce the return of Experience Jackson to the team. This time with Sunoco Rookie of the Year Contender, Ryan Vargas. This will be Experience Jackson’s second time partnering with the team and their first time on the No. 6 Chevrolet.



There are a lot of things to be said about the state of Michigan, however, there’s not a single thing to be said about the lack of outdoor activities. There are literally hundreds, if not thousands of outdoor attractions, both for a healthy way of life and educational opportunities. From golfing to museums, Jackson County has it all. Experience Jackson is go-to source for all things historical, outdoor, and dining. Visit them online at www.experiencejackson.com to see everything you can enjoy in the Jackson, MI area!



“With as well-known and respected as NASCAR and Michigan International Speedway is around the state and throughout Jackson County, Experience Jackson is proud to partner and show our support in this way”. – Craig Hatch, President/CEO of Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Experience Jackson



“I am beyond excited to welcome Experience Jackson on board our No. 6 JD Motorsports Camaro this weekend at Michigan International Speedway for the New Holland 250 on Saturday, August 21st,” said Ryan Vargas, No. 6 Chevrolet. “Jackson is full of incredible mid-west charm. Make sure to visit www.experiencejackson.com to plan your stay in that city that feels it was made for you! I’m also excited to share that Emerald Lawn and Landscaping (www.emeraldlawnandlandscaping ) has partnered up with us as an associate partner heading into this weekend’s race! The Burton, MI company attended Connex 2021 last week, and that’s where I met Scott Smith, the President of Emerald and he wanted to help anyway he could! Always awesome to build partnerships like this through meeting at conventions and such!”



Not only will Experience Jackson be on the No. 6 Chevrolet of Ryan Vargas, they will also adorn the No. 0 Chevrolet of Jeffrey Earnhardt for this weekend’s race in Michigan.

JDM PR