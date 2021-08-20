Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group To Compete in NASCAR Double Duty from World Wide Technology Raceway to Michigan International Speedway

News and Notes:

– Starting Position; Jordan Anderson will start the Toyota 200 Presented by CK Power from the 33rd position when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) take to the track on Friday night. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup would be calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.

– World Wide Technology Raceway Stats; Friday night’s Toyota 200 Presented by CK Power will mark Anderson’s sixth NCWTS start of the 2021 season, and the seventh NCWTS event Anderson has competed in at the World-Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR). In six previous starts Anderson holds an average finish of 17.5 with a best of 11th back in 2016.

- Bommarito Automotive Group; Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating its 50th year in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the family’s ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.

For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group or to see the vehicles they currently have in stock, visit them online at Bommarito.com , and follow their social channels on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram

- Crest Industries; Established in 1971, Crest Industries is a family owned and operated distributor of Automotive & Industrial Supplies. Crest specializes in serving a variety of industries including automotive, industrial, manufacturing, fleet, marine, aviation, safety, and building maintenance. Located just outside of St. Louis, MO, Crest’s 30,000 square foot warehouse stocks over 60,000-part numbers, so they will have what you want in stock at great prices.Visit CrestIndustries. com to see all the available automotive and industrial supplies Crest Industries has to offer.





– Chassis; JAR will bring chassis No. 008 for Anderson to compete with in Friday night’s Toyota 200 Presented by CK Power. Having last competed for JAR at the Darlington Raceway in May with Anderson behind the wheel Chassis No. 008 earned a 10th place finish after starting 34th. No. 008 has seen on track action two other times during the 2021 season; Howie DiSavino III in his NCWTS debut steered No. 008 to a 34th place finish, and Anderson drove it to a Top-25 just two weeks prior at Atlanta Motor Speedway back in March.





Jordan Anderson – No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group / Tailored Media Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Michigan International Speedway



News and Notes:



– Starting Position; Jordan Anderson will start the New Holland 250 from the 31st position on Saturday afternoon. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.



– Michigan International Speedway Stats; Saturday afternoon’s New Holland 250 will mark Anderson’s third NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the 2021 season, and first at Michigan International Speedway (MIS). Anderson holds six starts to his credit at MIS in NCWTS competition earning an average finish of 18.16, with a best of 13th coming in both 2015 & 2018.



- Tailored Media; At Tailored Media everything they do; they believe in challenging the status quo. They believe in thinking differently. The way Tailored Media changes the status quo is by combining human element and state of the art technology to construct strategies that are intricately designed, skillfully executed, and simply efficient. Tailored Media just happens to deliver great digital and traditional advertising. Find out more on what Tailored Media has to offer by visiting them online at TailoredMedia.com



– Chassis; Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) will bring Chassis No. 103 for Anderson to compete with in Saturday afternoon’s New Holland 250 at Michigan International Speedway. Since being acquired from RCR in the off-season Saturday’s race will be the second of the season for JAR. In its debut at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May with Tyler Reddick behind the wheel Chassis No. 103 would start 16th and earn JAR its first NXS Top-five finishing in the fifth spot.

JAR PR