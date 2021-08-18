Baby Doge Coin Returns to Brandonbilt Motorsports at Michigan International Speedway

Track: Michigan International Speedway | 2 Mile Oval
Race: 22 of 33
Event: New Holland 250
Race: Saturday, August 21 | 3:30 p.m. ET | NBCSN & MRN
Stages: 30 / 60 / 125 = 250 Miles
Brandon Brown | Michigan International Speedway | Stats
- Starts: 2
- Best Start: 25
- Best Finish: 26
Brown on Michigan:
"I'm looking forward to heading back to Michigan this weekend after what feels like a lifetime, since the Xfinity Series hasn't raced there since 2019. Hopefully we can turn our luck around this weekend after the unfortunate race that we had in Indianapolis and rebound for a strong performance on Saturday.
"This weekend, I'm proud to welcome Baby Doge Coin back on board for their second race as a primary partner of our No. 68. Their paint scheme really stands out on the race track and they have an extremely passionate fanbase, so hopefully we can give the whole Baby Doge Coin community a great run and something to be excited about.
"I'd be lying if I didn't say that the pressure was starting to sink in as we get closer and closer to the end of the regular season. I know that if we want to have a shot at making it into this year's playoffs, we'll need to be aggressive and maximize our stage points, while also trying to be smart and not put ourselves in a risky situation, so it's going to be a fine line to walk, but I'm ready for the challenge and I know that my team at BMS (Brandonbilt Motorsports) is too."
