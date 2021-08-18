GiveALittle Campaigns Returns with Jesse Little at Darlington Raceway

Jesse Little and Shriners Hospitals for Children are bringing the #GiveALittle Campaign back in the weeks leading up to the race at Darlington Raceway, September 4, 2021.

For a $78 or more donation to Shriners through Jesse's link here your name (or a name you choose) will be featured on the Deck Lid/Trunk of the Jesse Little/Shriners Hospitals for Children car at the NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington. Donations will be accepted through September 2. The goal for this portion of the campaign is to reach $65,000! Supporting Jesse and Shriners Hospitals for Children is a great opportunity for fans and businesses to get involved in the sport while making a difference in the lives of children and their families. Jesse has created a video for this special occasion. You can watch it here

The Shriners Team and Omar Temple (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) will have a display with Jesse's show car as part of the Fan Zone at Darlington on both Friday and Saturday. Jesse will be making a special appearance to meet with fans at the Shriners vendor booth with times to be announced at a later time.

Plans are also in the works for Jesse to be able to meet with a local patient Brandon, via a zoom call, to talk about the race and to learn about Brandon's story and the care he and his family received while he was a patient at the local Shriners Hospital. Keep watching our social media pages for the video release!

Jesse Little Racing PR