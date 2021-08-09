Jeremy Clements Racing set to Weave around the Brickyard with new partners Wings Etc. Grill and Pub

Jeremy Clements Racing is happy to reveal yet another new sponsor Wings Etc. Grill and Pub out of South Bend, IN; and welcome them into the JCR family. Wings Etc. is set to make their Xfinity Series debut in the Pennzoil 150 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road course on Saturday August 14th. Additionally, Fox Sports Spartanburg returns as associate sponsor for the tenth time in 2021.

“It’s really great that JCR has been blessed to team up with another new partner Wings Etc. Grill and Pub and Scott McFalls. They have some really great food and the restaurant here close to the shop is always packed!! Plus, they are originally from Indiana, so if you’re coming to the race this weekend, check out one of their locations near the track. I know I will!” Clements, said

Joining Wings Etc. Grill and Pub as associate sponsors will be: Fox Sports Spartanburg, Whitetail Smokeless, Chalew, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC Circle Body Shop, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic and ZMAX.

JCR PR