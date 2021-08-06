Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Watkins Glen NXS Advance

You have eight career road-course starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but none at Watkins Glen. However, you do have one NASCAR K&N Pro Series East start at the track. What are your expectations heading into Saturday’s race? “Watkins Glen is a tough track. With the pandemic, I wasn’t able to get a start there in my rookie season, but I do have that one K&N Pro Series start from 2019. I’m excited to go back and get my No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang onto a road course. We have a great road-course package and finished seventh at Road America. Hopefully, we’ll be up front and racing for a win at the end of the day.” You’ve had two weeks off from racing. What did you do with the downtime? “It was a nice break to take a step back and regroup before these final races of the regular season. It was a mix of work and fun. I was still doing media interviews and working with the guys, but I also was able to go back home to Vegas to spend some time with my family before the season really got crazy again. These breaks are definitely a great chance to relax before it’s non-stop racing until November.” With only seven races to go in the regular season, you’re sitting 13th in the points standings and chopping away at the points gap for the final playoff spot. What are your goals for the last seven races before the playoffs begin in your hometown of Las Vegas? “We’re working hard to get above the cutline in the point standings. This season has had a lot of ups and downs, but hopefully we’re finding our momentum as we head into these final races. We deserve to be in the playoffs at Vegas. The No. 98 team has worked hard to get better all season and we’re seeing improvements each and every race. A win would be the perfect solution to the points problem, but we’re not out of it, yet. We just need to keep the speed up, collect points and stay out of trouble for the final few races of the regular season so we can claim our spot.” TSC PR