Michael Munley Set to Make NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut At Watkins Glen International

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to announce South Riding, VA native Michael Munley will be making his debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend at the famed Watkins Glen International racetrack.



Munley, who is no stranger to road courses, will strap into the No.6 Gutterman Services Chevrolet. Previously, he competed in the 2020 V8 Road Racing Series (V8RRS) earning series Rookie of the Year as well as the 2020 V8RRS GTA Championship. Michael also competed in the 2020 Southern Atlantic Road Racing Championship (SARRC) GTA class where he placed 3rd.



“After 14 years of racing this is a dream come true. I’d like to thank long-time supporters, Gutterman Services and ACL Insurance, my family and friends and God for help making this debut race a reality. As an Air Force brat my parents taught me to work hard and always give more than 100%. It’s difficult to put into words what this opportunity means to me and I am eternally grateful.”



