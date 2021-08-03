Dead On Tools Announces Multi-race Sponsorship with Brett Moffitt and Our Motorsports

As the NASCAR Xfinity Series gears up for the final races of the regular season, Our Motorsports is pleased to announce a partnership with hardware manufacturer Dead On Tools. The Illinois-based company will serve as an associate sponsor for the No. 02 Chevrolet with driver Brett Moffitt beginning September 5th at Darlington along with the October 2nd race at Talladega. The Dead On brand will be showcased as the primary sponsor this fall for the Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway.

"We are very excited to establish a partnership with Dead On Tools," Owner Chris Our states. "Having been in construction my entire life I appreciate the value of well-made tools. We are proud to represent the Dead On Tools brand on the job site and at the race track!"

Dead On Tools is one of the fastest-growing brands in the hardware and storage equipment industry today. In addition to the cornerstone line of hammers and other hand tools, innovative new tool belts have been a successful addition to the product line. Most recently, Dead On Tools has promoted the brand implementing the “Made To Live Out Loud" campaign. NASCAR was the obvious fit to showcase the Dead On Tools brand.

"We are beyond excited to partner with the Our Motorsports organization for the Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway." said Brian Ranallo, Marketing Manager, Dead On Tools. "Brett Moffitt and the No. 02 team are diligent and hardworking, just like our customers who use Dead On Tools products, so this collaboration aligned perfectly with our brand. We look forward to seeing the Dead On Tools No. 02 Chevy Camaro at Martinsville!"

"It's pretty cool to represent Dead On Tools in their inaugural NASCAR race," said Moffitt. "I love short track racing at Martinsville and will be 'hammer down' for a good finish in their

race!"

The No.02 of Moffitt will battle for the famed grandfather clock at the Dead On Tools 250 under the lights at 6:00 PM ET at Martinsville Speedway on October 30th.

Our Motorsports PR